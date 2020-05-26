Originally slated to kick off the 2020 racing season at Dodge City Raceway Park, the URSS vs. Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car Showdown has been reset for Thursday, July 2.

The event has been postponed on a pair of occasions because of ongoing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The track is now set to officially get things underway on Saturday, June 20, with Armed Forces Night, featuring the Hobby Stock Roundup.

The July 2 date for the URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car Showdown will feature a complete card of championship chase action that will also include the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

The Thursday night card will kick off a multi-night set for the URSS Sprint Car ranks with events to follow at Belleville, Kan., and Fairbury, Neb., on the following nights.

For more information on the schedule, visit www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule.