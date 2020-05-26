U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins filed for re-election Tuesday in the 2nd District of eastern Kansas and criticized GOP challenger Jake LaTurner for financing his congressional campaign with donations secured during a now-abandoned bid for U.S. Senate.

Hours before Watkins made his re-election campaign official at the secretary of state’s office in Topeka, LaTurner accused Watkins of accepting contributions from people who also provided financial aid to prominent Democrats and liberal organizations. LaTurner urged Watkins to return that cash or explain why anyone should consider him a real conservative.

"To that," Watkins said, "I would ask that Jake return the money that he took from fundraising during the Senate race and give it back to those people, because he raised that money he’s using under false pretenses."

LaTurner, who serves as the Kansas state treasurer, launched a bid for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. He withdrew from that race in September at behest of former Gov. Jeff Colyer and others, transferring his contributions and focus to defeating Watkins in the August primary.

Watkins, a U.S. Army veteran who grew up in Topeka, won the House seat in 2018 after surviving a seven-person primary and beating Democratic nominee Paul Davis by less than 1 percentage point. He represents the 25-county district running that includes Topeka, Leavenworth, Lawrence, Ottawa and Pittsburg.

During the general election in 2018, Watkins called upon Davis to return $170,000 in contributions Watkins alleged came from political action committees affiliated with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Swing donors

Federal campaign finance records documenting donations into 2020 show Watkins accepted money from people who also donated to prominent Democrats Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Pelosi as well as the Kansas and national Democratic Party.

LaTurner said Watkins should refund the contributions or "admit that he isn’t really a conservative."

"A Republican congressman from Kansas has taken donations from many people who have literally given millions of dollars to the Democratic Party, liberal activist groups, anti-Trump coalitions and liberal candidates who are working against our cause every single day," LaTurner said.

The list of swing donors contributing to Watkins included Chicago resident Anita Wien, who donated $500 to him in September and has given to Biden, Pelosi, Clinton, the Defending the New Democrat Majority Fund and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Likewise, Robert Evans of Connecticut gave $2,800 to Watkins last fall and has donated in the past to Clinton and Obama.

Massachusetts resident Jonathan Davis contributed $2,800 to Watkins and has the distinction of having donated to the Kansas Democratic Party.

Christy Walton, of Wyoming, helped Watkins with $2,800 in September and has given to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, both Democrats, and the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Trump outsider

Watkins said it would be improper to conclude he wasn’t a conservative Republican given he has voted in the U.S. House 96% of the time with President Donald Trump.

"My record stands for itself," he said. "I’m a true conservative and I’m looking to redeploy back to Capitol Hill to help support President Trump."

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected 9,218, hospitalized 800 and killed 188 people so far in Kansas, has made it difficult for 2020 candidates to conduct traditional in-person campaigns. Health and economic problems created by the pandemic are a key reason Watkins wants another term in Washington, D.C.

"We are in the middle of a war, not just with COVID-19 the disease, but also the global economic meltdown, and also socialism," Watkins said.

The incumbent congressman said he should be viewed as a "political outsider" by voters in Kansas. If returned to the House, he said, his priorities would also include immigration reform and infrastructure development.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, the Democrat running for the 2nd District seat in Congress, raised more than Watkins and LaTurner combined during the first quarter of 2020. De La Isla took in $338,000 during the three-month period. Watkins reported $123,000 in donations, while LaTurner generated $43,000.