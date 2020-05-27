HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System is working closely with local, state and federal health officials to control spread and provide needed care during the COVID-19 Pandemic. We have done so while continuing to safely meet the primary, specialty and emergency healthcare needs of our patients and their families. Our top priority is keeping our patients, visitors and staff safe.

To that end we have made some changes to our visitation policy and are implementing universal mask requirements based on CDC guidelines.

Visitation Changes

*Effective Wednesday, May 27 at 6:00 a.m.

*Visitors are limited to one person per day from 8 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. No visitors will be allowed to enter after 8:30 p.m.

Visitation Reminders

Hospital Visitors

*Patients and visitors must use Entrance B, which is located at the Miller Pavilion from 6:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. for hospital access.

*Patients must use the Emergency Entrance from 8:30 p.m. – 6:00 am

*All patients must use Entrance E at Bickle/Eagle Health Complex (The Center for Health Improvement) for Orthopedic, Outpatient Rehab, Surgery, and Cardiac Rehab Services.

* Temperature screenings upon entry into our facilities will continue. When you enter the hospital, you will be directed to a screening station where someone will take your temperature. This process will include health system employees. Every person arriving at our facilities must receive a temperature screening before entering. Visitors and staff with a temperature will not be allowed in the facility.

* Valet parking at our main campus has closed. Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. we will be happy to meet you with a wheelchair at your vehicle and assist you to and from your appointment. Please enter the drive thru at Entrance B and someone will assist you.

Clinic Visitors

• 1 support person is allowed

• Any visitor who has a fever or other cold or flu-like symptoms will not be allowed in the facilities

• Unless you have a scheduled pediatrics appointment, visitors under age 14 will not be allowed in the clinic until further notice.

Universal Mask Requirements

Masks are now required for patients, visitors and staff. As we work together to preserve health and safety for our health system and communities, we require all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks. It’s a necessity of our new normal that certainly feels different, but guidelines from the CDC indicate wearing a barrier mask provides a measure of protection for all of us. This change aligns with both state and local guidelines in requiring all individuals to wear a mask in public. Simple acts such as breathing, talking, sneezing and coughing are all ways the virus may spread.

We ask that you bring your own mask, however, if you do not have one you will be provided one when you enter our facilities and are screened.

We know this may be an inconvenience, but our priority is keeping our patients, visitors and staff safe and healthy. These are unprecedented times and we are staying abreast of the situation and taking precautions accordingly.

If you are feeling ill and have the following symptoms:

*Fever

*Coughing

*Shortness of breath

Or have:

* Been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19

*Have traveled to an area with sustained transmissions

Contact your doctor’s office or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 877-261-7140.

Call before you arrive at your doctor’s office.

Do not go to the Emergency Department unless instructed by your doctor.

Our team treats patients with several respiratory illnesses every day. We have the training, tools and techniques in place to isolate and care for patients who are potentially at risk for COVID-19 following the guidelines identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit:

• Kansas Department of Health and Environment

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

• Or your local county or city health department