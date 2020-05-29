People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Jessie Lee Forgy, 36, in connection with identity theft, forgery, 5/28.

Nicole Marie Langdon, 32, in connection with identity theft, forgery, 5/28.

Jamar Raymon Holford, 31, in connection with aggravated battery, 5/28.

Cody Bryan Stewart, 24, in connection with acquiring proceeds from drug transaction, 5/28.

Edward Donald Florez, 53, in connection with theft, 5/28.

Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 32, in connection with aggravated battery, burglary, 5/28.

Clyde Eugene Counts, 57, in connection with criminal threat, 5.28.

Dewayne Marvin Baker, 21, in connection with criminal use of weapons, 5/28.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

1000 blk. S.W. Wanamaker Road, aggravated assault of law enforcement officer, 12:45 p.m. 5/27.

2300 blk. S.W. Buchanan St., burglary, 10:30 p.m. 5/26-7:30 a.m. 5/27.

500 blk. S.E. 29th St., burglary, 5 a.m. 5/26-12:24 p.m. 5/27.

300 blk. S. Kansas Ave., identity theft, noon 4/17-5:33 pm. 5/27.

2300 blk. S.E. Bellview Ave., theft, 12:01 a.m. 3/9-12:30 a.m. 5/27.

4400 blk. S.W. New Forest Court, criminal discharge of firearm, 10-10:14 p.m. 5/26.

1200 blk. S.W. Gage Blvd., forgery, 5:45-5:52 a.m. 5/27.