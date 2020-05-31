The public is invited to attend on June 1 at noon via Zoom as the Hutchinson Rotary Club hosts Jeff Cantrell, Hutchinson’s new city manager.

Cantrell began his tenure as City Manager of Hutchinson on May 15, 2020. He came to Hutchinson with 26 years of experience serving Kansas municipalities with nearly 20 of those years involving executive level leadership.

Prior to Hutchinson, Cantrell worked for the City of Chanute from 2015-2020 where he helped guide over $100 million in private investment while completing many other large capital projects, including fiber to the home and improvements to electric generation, landfill, airport, parks, expanding K-9 units and updated stormwater polices. Prior to his appointment at Chanute, Cantrell was the city administrator for Louisburg, Kansas where he served for a period of eight years, providing administrative leadership over their full-service operations.

Cantrell attributes many of his larger successes to relationships formed with partnering agencies, neighboring jurisdictions and other valued stakeholders. The collective effort of these various groups allowed him to advance projects that were not otherwise possible. His experience guiding economic development, enhanced development standards and downtown revitalization planning was also recognized.

Earlier in his career, working as the Neighborhood Services Administrator for Leawood, Kansas during a 10 year period of rapid growth required trusted interactions with the community, governing body, outside agencies and fellow staff. The community received several national quality of life awards, in part, due to his staffs effort managing quality growth controls. This period was being pivotal in his decision to earn his Master’s Degree from KU. Upon Cantrell’s departure, the Leawood Governing Body graciously awarded him with their highest honor, the outstanding service award.

Cantrell first entered into public service with the City of Mission, Kansas in 1994. During this time he gained experience guiding infrastructure projects, administering neighborhood stabilization grants, code enforcement, fleet management, land-use development, park operations, stormwater management, rental licensing and interlocal agreements. He fondly remembers their long-time Mayor Sylvester Powell once refusing to allow passage of the Olympics torch relay through their city limits, unless they modified the torch route to re-route through their downtown district.

If you are not a member but would like to join the Rotary Club Zoom meeting, please send a note to Gabe Goering at: gabegoering@midwaymotors.com

