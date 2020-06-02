Sometimes packaging can tell a story better than words. In the case of this summer’s promotion of Busch Light beer, the can is done up in a corn motif – in honor of Kansas.

Anheuser-Busch felt a need to expand Farm Rescue’s mission into Kansas, so they decorated their most popular Midwest beverage in corn regalia and sent it across the country – hoping to generate interest and give money from each sale to farmers in need in seven states, adding Kansas to the mix.

This is the first time the non-profit Farm Rescue is helping Kansas farmers, and they’re doing it with a splash. Since the organization’s inception in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped nearly 700 family farms sustain operations in times of crisis. This expansion into Kansas allows Farm Rescue to provide free harvest assistance to farm families throughout the state who are experiencing a major illness, injury or natural disaster.

Busch partnered with Farm Rescue in early 2019 and played an instrumental role in facilitating Farm Rescue’s entry into Kansas.

"Farm Rescue is a tremendous organization," said Daniel Blake, vice president of value brands at Anheuser-Busch. "We saw Kansas as the perfect next addition of their footprint to help family farms."

Some of the corn used in these limited-edition corn-decorated cans comes from Kansas. Corn is also the main ingredient in this beer.

"We thought corn was synonymous with farming," Blake said. "A lot of the crops that Farm Rescue helps out with deal with corn."

For each pack purchased between May 18 and July 5, $1 will be donated by Busch, up to $100,000, to benefit Farm Rescue’s ongoing efforts in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and now Kansas.

"We are very grateful for the unwavering support Busch has provided toward our mission of helping America’s farmers," said Bill Gross, president of Farm Rescue. "Thanks to their generosity, we are mobilizing equipment and volunteers throughout Kansas to help farm families in times of crisis."

While supplies last, cans can be found in stores throughout the state.

"Farm Rescue is an incredible organization that has not only helped, but saved, hundreds of family farms throughout the Midwest," Blake said. "What originally started off as a small partnership has grown into something really special, and as unexpected injuries, illnesses and natural disasters continue to strike, we're honored to take our partnership with Farm Rescue to the next level so they can keep providing critical assistance to more family farms across the country."