Vicki Arnett wants her opinions regarding Shawnee County’s economic reopening plans and public health battle to be heard.

Arnett, president of the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County, advocates for a patient approach to the lifting of certain community restrictions implemented in response to COVID-19. She also urges the county’s board of health — comprised of Commissioners Bill Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays — to continue taking its queues from health officer Gianfranco Pezzino.

The board and Pezzino are scheduled to discuss Thursday whether to approve moving to Phase 3 of the county’s reopening strategy.

Arnett said she has attempted to share her thoughts with the commission and board of health through virtual testimony but was informed Wednesday that she must appear in person.

“No one should ever be denied the opportunity to redress their grievances with government in order to protect themselves from a deadly pandemic,” Arnett wrote.

To publicly share her views in advance of Thursday’s meeting, Arnett submitted the following letter to The Topeka Capital-Journal. The letter, originally addressed specifically to the commission, has been edited to conform to Capital-Journal style.

Good morning, commissioners. My name is Vicki Arnett and I am speaking to you as president of LWVTSC. The league has a 102-year history of supporting public health initiatives. Many suffragists paused their advocacy efforts to fight for the right to vote to volunteer as nurses and contact tracers during the 1918 flu epidemic.

I encourage you today to put public health over politics. I hope that you will continue to support the efforts of public health officials in Shawnee County by following a reopening plan based on data, science, the availability of testing and contact tracing.

Elected officials at all levels of government have created a false narrative between public health and the economy. It is much more complicated. The coronavirus has been with us less than four months. The human body has no experience with this effective virus. The economy and our lives will not return to normal until we have a treatment and a vaccine.

In order to move about safely, Shawnee County must have the ability to do widespread testing of asymptomatic people. Contact tracing is just beginning to ramp up. We need to be able to go after the virus together through widespread community testing and isolation of positive cases. This effort must be directed by public health officials, not politicians. Please follow the directives the Shawnee County health officer.

In order to unite to fight this virus and bring back our jobs and economy, elected officials must make decisions based on facts, not political party rhetoric, fake news or rumor. Shawnee County has done well in following health department advisories; however, we can do better.

The CDC recommends opening up following 14 straight days of declining cases. Shawnee County has not had 14 days of declining cases since the first positive case in March. We can get there, but please be patient, safe and vigilant. We will get there sooner if we pull together and follow public health directives. We can also avoid the heartbreak of a second wave and then maybe all of us will have some summer to enjoy and be able to return to school in the fall.

Thank you.

Vicki Arnett, president, League of Women Voters Topeka-Shawnee County and 163 members of our community