LEAVENWORTH—Police believe a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm last week in Leavenworth. But the deputy police chief suggested a child endangerment charge could be explored because the boy had access to a firearm.

Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus said the case will be sent to prosecutors for a determination about charges.

Police were contacted about the shooting by staff at Saint John Hospital at 8:11 p.m. Thursday after the boy was taken to the hospital. Police believe the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Stonleigh Court.

The boy had been shot in his left arm. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier, Leavenworth authorities were asking the public for assistance in their investigation into reports of shots being fired from two vehicles on May 28 in north Leavenworth.

No injuries were reported in that incident. Police were notified of the incident at 5:11 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Pawnee Street.

Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus said the Leavenworth Police Department ended up receiving multiple calls about the incident.

The driver of a black sport utility vehicle was reported to have been chasing a white sport utility vehicle. Gunshots were exchanged between people in the two vehicles.

“We found multiple (shell) casings in the street,” Nicodemus said.

He said officers did not find any damage to parked cars or buildings.

“We were unable to locate either vehicle,” Nicodemus said.

Anyone who has information about either incident is asked to contact the Leavenworth Police Department. Nicodemus said police also are interested in footage from home security cameras that may have captured the incident.

The Leavenworth Police Department can be reached at 913-913-651-2260. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the Police Department’s clue line at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.