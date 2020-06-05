Another anchor tenant of Salina’s Central Mall will soon be permanently closed.

J.C. Penney announced Thursday that its Salina store will be one of three stores in Kansas to close following a comprehensive review of its retail footprint.

The Salina store is one of 154 stores nationwide to close. J.C. Penney is the largest department store company to file for bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic. The closing is the first phase of the company’s plan for renewal and seeks to focus on its stronger stores and its website jcp.com.

Closing sales at the selected locations are expected to begin on June 12 and last 10-16 weeks.