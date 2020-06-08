The food boxes are back but are necessitating a change in the way Hutchinson USD 308 summer meals does business on food box day.

On Tuesday, USD 308 will distribute the USDA Farmers to Families Food boxes in the east Sports Arena parking lot. People are asked to watch for directions in the parking lot as they move through the queues.

The distribution will occur from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sports Arena east parking lot. Each box will contain at least 25 pounds of fresh produce and/or dairy items. One box will be provided per car. In addition to the food boxes, the regular Tuesday meals/Wednesday breakfasts will be handed out to families.

Because of the temporary change, there will not be meals distributed at HMS-7, HMS-8 and McCandless Elementary School on Tuesday. Meals will still be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Splash Park.