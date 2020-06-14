DODGE CITY–After a resident and several employees at the Dodge City Manor of the Plains tested positive for COVID-19, a campuswide testing was put in place last week that saw all residents and employees tested.

Last Monday, a spokesperson for Manor of the Plains said of those tests, one additional employee tested positive with the remaining residents all testing negative.

“Our residents’ health and safety is our top priority,” said John Van Hook, Manor of the Plains executive director. “Your Manor of the Plains team continues to be 100% committed to caring for your loved ones and keeping them safe especially in regard to COVID-19.”

According to Manor of the Plains, 10 employees will need to be retested due to issues with the samples at the lab.

Since the cluster hit the facility, Manor of the Plains has been in regular contact with Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, its medical director, Jeremy Presley, the KDHE epidemiology hotline and the Ford County Health Department.

Preventative measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future, such as wearing personal protective equipment as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, employee screening when arriving for work and monitoring residents for symptoms of respiratory illness and other COVID-19 symptoms during each shift.

“I am happy to announce that our resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has had two consecutive negative COVID-19 nasal swab tests and has been moved from the COVID-19 isolation area to their regular room,” Van Hook said. “In addition, two employees who previously tested positive also have had two consecutive negative COVID-19 nasal swab tests and have been cleared to return to work.”

The latest employee to test positive for COVID-19 is recuperating at home and must have negative results from an FDA Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 molecular assay for detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA from at least two consecutive respiratory specimens collected at least 24 hours apart before being able to return to work.

Per regulations, the CDC has been notified of the positive cases and guidance from the CDC and Ford County Health Department will be followed.

As the outbreak hit the area in March, Manor of the Plains implemented a no-visitor policy, as well as halting several activities.

"We have been screening employees as they enter the community building for a shift and before employees have any direct contact with residents," said Lisa Diehl, Manor of the Plains corporate communications director. "We educate all staff to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well."