WELLINGTON—During the June 2 Wellington City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Valentine read a proclamation naming that day as MaKayla Brownlee Day in Wellington.

Brownlee, 17, was recently seen on national television as a contestant on the 18th season of the “American Idol.” She is a lifelong resident of Wellington.

In his proclamation, Valentine noted Brownlee’s “hard work, determination and talent” and that she has “recorded her own music heard on television and stage and brought recognition and honor to Wellington.”

Brownlee appeared with her parents, Mark Brownlee, Sr. and Michelle Brownlee.

Council member Kevin Dodds said the Brownlees are a talented family and “Wellington is blessed to have them as part of the community.” He noted how the word, “Wellington,” appeared under Brownlee’s name whenever she appeared on television.

“You brought national notoriety to our small town and that is no small feat and we are all very proud of you,” Dodds told MaKayla Brownlee.

Mark Brownlee, Sr. told the council, “We wouldn’t want to be from any other town.”

Valentine told MaKayla Brownlee, “You’re an incredible human being. You’ve worked hard to get where you’re at and that’s important.”