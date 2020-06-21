Shawnee County recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing its total number to 491 from 477 the previous day, according to the website of the Shawnee County Health Department.

Nine of the county’s COVID-19 patients have died while 394 have recovered and 88 cases remain active, with nine patients currently being hospitalized, according to that website.

Forty-three of Shawnee County’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, 16 have been admitted to hospital intensive care units, 12 have been put on ventilators and 37 have been discharged, according to the website of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Shawnee County effective Monday is doing away with its requirement that masks be worn by retail workers who are not in direct contact with the public, such as those in grocery stores and hardware stores.

Workers in positions considered to put them at high risk of spreading COVID-19 will must still wear masks. County health officer Gianfranco Pezzino said that includes workers who have direct contact with customers in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers, entertainment venues – such as movie theaters, concert venues and bowling alleys – and personal services businesses, such as tattoo parlors, salons, barber shops and pet grooming businesses.