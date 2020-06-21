For graduates of Central Christian School, this year was different. But, for these students, and for many others in the Greater Hutchinson area, they were able to take part in the annual rite of passage. Although so much about this year was different, and often more difficult and disappointing, area students made it through this semester with perseverance, and in the case of Central Christian, a deep and impassioned faith.

After some hesitation, Central Christian decided to go ahead with an in-person graduation at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in the school’s gymnasium. Principal Roberto Ibarra said he had the support of the parents, students, teachers and Board of Trustees.

Sterling High School held their in-person graduation this past weekend, as well. Next month, Buhler, Fairfield, Nickerson and Pretty Prairie high schools plan to hold in-person graduations.

"We’re glad and thankful that we are able to send off our seniors with our graduation ceremony," Ibarra said. "We’ve had one hurdle after another. God has made a way for us to be here today."

Eighteen students comprised the Class of 2020. One student had to stay home because of a fear of COVID-19, although he tested negative.

Each student had to limit the number of guests and hand sanitizer was available.

Many parents said this ceremony helped solidify their children’s graduation.

"I think the ceremony gives credence to their accomplishment," said Troy Coon, of Hutchinson, the parent to graduating senior Deonis Coon. "It makes them feel like they’ve completed something. They feel like they’re adults; they’re no longer children."

Although these seniors had to give up prom and a class trip to Chicago, which they had been raising money for since eighth grade, the students were thankful the school held graduation.

"I’m excited we got to have graduation," said Lindsey Kauffman, 18, who will attend Sterling College in the fall. "We were all so scared we wouldn’t have one."

Jennifer Hagen, 18, of Inman, with her perfect GPA and high ACT score, earned the Governor’s Scholars Award. Hagen plans to attend Hutchinson Community College and then transfer to Kansas State University and major in food science.

Elisha Bailey, 17, like Hagen was one of five students who attended Central Christian since first grade. Bailey plans to attend HCC and become a pediatric nurse. Like many of her fellow students, she wants to serve others. In addition, like many others in her class, she is thankful for the school’s emphasis on faith.

Elisha said, "I feel like it’s a huge blessing to have been able to have had a Christian education as a foundation."