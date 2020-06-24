Harold and Phyllis Schroeder of rural Buhler both ended up in the hospital in Hutchinson with COVID-19.

Phyllis was there for five days.

Harold was there, and in a specialty hospital in Wichita, for nearly seven weeks, including almost three weeks on a ventilator.

During his stay, Harold, 74, lost 30 pounds – and nearly died several times, the couple said.

The 6-foot-2 retired factory maintenance worker continues to recover at home, with the help of their children and visits from three types of therapists each week.

It’s a disease the couple advises the public should not take lightly. And it’s one they’ve learned even now is not clearly understood.

Their saga actually began when Phyllis, 73, became ill from an infection and was taken by ambulance to the hospital on April 14.

Harold had developed a bad cough, but he assumed it was normal seasonal allergies. He rode with his wife to the hospital, but didn’t get checked.

She was treated with an IV for C-Diff and sent home.

Four days later, Phyllis convinced Harold to go to the clinic to get checked because his cough was not improving and he’d developed a fever. From the clinic, he was admitted to the hospital.

That was April 17. A day later, Harold was placed on a ventilator as he struggled to breathe, which he remained on until May 4.

Both land in ICU

His wife also returned to the hospital the day he went on the ventilator and was placed in a room next to him in the ICU. An X-ray of her lungs showed blood clots believed associated with COVID-19, she said, though her test for the virus came back as inconclusive.

"After a few days they tried to take him off (the ventilator), but he couldn’t handle it, so they put him back on," Phyllis said.

The ventilator was removed after 17 days, though he remained on oxygen.

"After the tube came out he had a lot of problems swallowing because the tube had been in his throat so long," Phyllis said. "They called in a speech therapist to work with him, to try to get him to learn to swallow again."

Patients on a ventilator are heavily sedated, in a coma-like state, so Harold says he remembers very little from his stay at Hutchinson hospital, other than having "terrible nightmares" from delirium, which he declined to detail.

He was transferred by ambulance to Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, to its specialty ward, on May 13, some 27 days after he’d been admitted to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

During the ride, he said, he believed he was dead and his body was being transferred someplace "to use for experiments."

Shortly after arriving there, he went "downhill," the couple said, and was placed back in ICU for several days. The doctors and the family again feared he might die.

"I don’t know why I got so terribly sick," Harold said, noting he didn’t have any of the underlying medical conditions cited by experts.

"There was a short time I just wanted to die," he said. "I was tired of fighting it. It wasn’t pain. I don’t know what it was. I just kept saying ‘Jesus, where are you. I want to go to heaven. But he had a better plan for me, different plans."

50 years

The family marked the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary on May 9, while Harold was still at the hospital in Hutchinson.

Harold, who grew up a mile from where the couple now lives, and Phyllis, who grew up in Kingman, met on a blind date after Harold’s aunt, who knew Phyllis’ sister through church, suggested they meet.

"She told him she thought he should meet me, so he sent me a letter," Phyllis said. "I said I’d never marry a redhead, but I did anyway."

He worked at Consolidated Manufacturing until it closed in 2006, and then went to work at Bradbury Company until he retired in 2011.

Phyllis worked as a cook at Buhler High for 21 years and sold Fuller Brush merchandise for 30 years. She also was the Wednesday night meal coordinator at their church for 20 years and covered Buhler news for the Moundridge Ledger for several years.

On their wedding anniversary, their children -- including Darrel of Sterling, Jennifer, who lives in Romania, and Kevin of Windom -- and several of their nine grandchildren stood outside his hospital window with signs and talked on the phone.

They plan for formally celebrate the event this Sunday at their church.

The family was encouraged to come and speak to him on the phone at least once a day, said Jennifer, who returned to Buhler from Bucharest where she she is Director of Operations for H2H International, an agency that operates five orphanages, to help care for them.

"They said it would usually calm him," Jennifer said of the calls.

In Wichita, no one was allowed inside the hospital, so they visited via Facetime on a borrowed iPad.

"That was a real lifesaver," she said. "You could see each other when you were talking."

Unknowns

The Schroeders have no idea where they might have picked up the infection.

"We were staying home, except for going to get groceries and essential stuff we had to do," Phyllis said. "We didn’t go anywhere except Dillons, Aldi and Walmart, and the doctor’s office."

Phyllis said she quarantined at home for 14 days after her hospital release.

"Our family doctor told us they used every possible thing they had to try to save him, all the drugs and all the techniques they knew," Phyllis said.

"He’s just our walking miracle," she said. "There were thousands and thousands of people praying for him all over the world."

On the Sunday they were both in the hospital, Phyllis said, members of their church, the Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church, walked around the hospital parking lot praying for them.

"They brought a poster that was delivered to my room since Harold was sedated," she said. "The message was ‘love and prayers, Buhler MB.’"

Harold is still seeing the speech therapist, as well as occupational and physical therapists who come to his home.

They add a thickener to his drinks to make them the consistency of honey so they are easier to swallow, and his food is pureed. They hope when he has another swallowing test this week he’ll be able to go to a more normal diet.

Gaining strength

Unable to stand when he first attempted to leave his hospital bed, Harold continues to get stronger and has switched from a walker to a cane around the house.

"I’m starting to get back to normal," Harold said. "I was bedridden for the first part, but the therapist has got me walking and I’ve been gradually improving since then."

"The therapists are amazed when they come to the door and he answers it," Phyllis said. "They expect the worst looking at their charts and things."

"People need to take this seriously," he said. "A lot of people say it’s nothing, but it can be very life-threatening. I spent 47 days in the hospital."

Harold hopes his life can return to normal, although he’s being tested this week to see if he needs a pacemaker. He had an irregular heartbeat before his hospitalization, but doctors are trying to determine if the issue got worse.

"I think one of the hardest parts about this whole thing is so many varied different opinions about what’s right and what isn’t," daughter Jennifer said. "It’s hard to find accurate information, even from medical professionals. Everyone has an opinion, which is hard to deal with when it’s already stressful."

"We’re told wear masks, and no masks," she said. "I was told I needed to come (to the U.S.), and not to come. We were told not to come to the hospital versus he needs to hear your voice every day… I had someone ask ‘are you sure it was COVID?’ He spent 47 days in the hospital, I don’t think he was faking it."

"It’s such a prolonged thing and it’s affecting so many, we need to find ways to be respectful, to love and encourage each other rather than judge," she said.