Leavenworth city commissioners have set a date for a public hearing for consideration of creating a redevelopment district for the local Price Chopper store.

The hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Commissioners approved a resolution to set the hearing date when they met Tuesday.

The redevelopment district is being proposed as part of a planned $12 million renovation project for the supermarket.

Establishing a redevelopment district will allow the use of financial incentives such as tax increment financing, City Manager Paul Kramer said.

"This district is unique in that it is just the Price Chopper property," he said.

When a project utilizes tax increment financing, increases in property tax and sales tax revenues within a redevelopment district can be used to reimburse a developer. Money generated through the TIF program can be used for things such as land acquisition, site preparation and infrastructure.

In addition to a request for property and sales tax increment financing, it is anticipated there later will be a request for establishing a community improvement district, Kramer said.

A community improvement district can utilize revenue from an additional sales tax to pay for development-related costs.

In May, commissioners approved a resolution of intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for the Price Chopper renovation project.

Issuance of industrial revenue bonds will allow the developers to utilize the city’s exemption for state and local sales taxes for labor and building materials.

Also Tuesday, commissioners accepted a bid from Linaweaver Construction, Lansing, in the amount of $202,200 for a project at Buffalo Bill Cody Park.

The company will repair a sanitary sewer crossing and stabilize a creek bank in the park, which is located 3003 Shrine Park Road.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR