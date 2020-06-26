All are welcome this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at 8:15, 9 or 10:30 a.m. Interim Pastor John Chastain will bring a message based on James 1:2-8, 12 titled "Meeting Life’s Problems" at the 8:15 and 10:30 services. Keith Neill will lead the 9 a.m. service (W@9) with a message, "Facing Giants", based on James 1:2-8, 12. We are following the guidelines laid out by the state and local authorities for proper disinfecting and ask everyone to practice social distancing. The 10:30 service will also be live on KHUT 102.9 FM, and check the website, www.fpchutch.org, for the W@9 sermon.

New Life Christian Church welcomes you to join us Sunday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m. for traditional worship in song and service, including self serve communion and offering. Pastor John Frey will bring the message, "Longing for the Lord," taken from Psalm 42:1-5. Social distancing will be observed. Wednesday evening Bible Study has been postponed until further notice.

Grace Episcopal Church continues to live stream our Sunday morning services and other services during the week. Here is a complete list of our weekly services via Facebook Live: every evening is compline online at 9 p.m.; centering prayer is at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, and on Sundays, prelude music starts at 10:05 a.m. with liturgy at 10:15. Just go to http://www.facebook.com/gracechurchhutch. Each of the services will start streaming a few minutes before the stated time. You do not need a Facebook account to access the live streaming.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th, invites you to join us for worship services Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. State and local health guidelines, including social distancing, are being observed. Use of face masks is recommended. A congregational meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday. The agenda includes election of officers, consideration of bylaws additions, and other important congregation business.

For our live stream worship service at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday go to our website at www.orlhutch.org and click on the "We LIVE Stream our Service" photo to join the broadcast, or go to our Facebook page and click on the live video. For those without internet access, call 844-868-6860 at the service time for an audio broadcast.

Free curbside pick-up lunches are available 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays for children ages 1-18 at the Our Redeemer Early Learning Center. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive a meal. No registration or identification is required. For those in need of groceries, the ORL Food Bank is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and 3-5 p.m. Thursdays.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Fellowship time follows the service and Sunday School begins at 10:50 a.m. Rev Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "Don't Sweat The Small Stuff." Scripture text will be read from Ecclesiastes 1:1-9 and 12:13. Saturday, July 4, New Covenant will host its annual Fire and Ice. Ice cream, cookies and brownies will be served in Fellowship Hall around 8 p.m. The city fireworks will be viewed at dark from the parking lot. Church office phone number is 620-662-9439.

First Baptist Church, 800 N Main, invites you to join them Sunday for worship at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary with singing, prayer, Bible reading and an inspirational message from God's word by pastor Rishawn Austin. Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is a come and go Prayer/Quiet time in the Sanctuary. Please enter main street doors.

