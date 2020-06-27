After assessing the current COVID-19 risk, the Salina Public Library announced Saturday morning that it is temporarily closing its building to the public.

Pickup service will be available in the north lobby from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Digital services remain available any time through the library's website.

Pickup service allows library cardholders to place holds on items by logging in to their online accounts or by calling the library at 785-825-4624. The library staff will then collect the requested items and contact the patron to arrange a pickup time.

Pickup items will be placed on a table in the north entrance and labeled with last name and first initial. Access to items such as e-books and audiobooks are available through the website at salinapubliclibrary.org.

The free youth grab-and-go lunches will continue to be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the west side of the building.