CHEROKEE COUNTY — A Columbus man is in custody and facing capital murder charges stemming from a double homicide in rural northwestern Cherokee County.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location near Northwest 19th Street and Cardinal Lane, where the bodies of 27-year-old Blaze Swank and 20-year-old Kylan Shook were discovered. Both victims had been shot.

"Our detectives, along with agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, conducted dozens of interviews and served search warrants throughout the day Sunday, which led us to seek an arrest warrant for Mark Gerald Hopkins II," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a press release.

Cherokee County Attorney Jake Conard obtained an arrest warrant for Hopkins late Sunday evening, charging him with capital murder.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, Hopkins was located near Fairland, Oklahoma. "Despite his attempt to flee on foot, he was apprehended," and was being held in the Ottawa County Oklahoma Jail, according to Groves, who said later in the day that Hopkins had waived extradition and was being transported back to Kansas to be held in the Cherokee County Jail.