Leavenworth’s 48th Annual Tennis Tournament was held over the weekend at David Brewer Park with social distancing measures in place despite a smaller than usual field of competitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new champion was crowned in the men’s open singles as Alex Sherer defeated his father Jesse Sherer – a 13-time city champion – 6-2, 6-3. In the third-place match, Chris Chapman defeated Miles Hughes in a two-hour match by scores of 7-6, 7-5.

Alivia Sherer won the women’s open singles by defeating Trinity Hall 8-5 in a pro set for her second championship. Darby Mance took third place in the round-robin tournament.

Duane Strader won the men’s 40+ singles tournament with Lanny Wake in second and Phil Adrian in third.

Jesse and Alex Sherer took home the title in the men’s open doubles by defeating Chapman and Bobby Miller 7-5, 6-2. Alan Crute and Hughes took third with Strader and J.P. Yang in fourth.

Mance and Hall defeated Paige Miller and Sarah Barlow in the women’s doubles 6-0, 6-3.

Miller and Chapman defeated Andy Surface and Al Hilden in the men’s 40+ doubles 6-0, 6-2.

Alex and Alivia Sherer won the mixed doubles tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Mark and Anne Ellis.

"The tournament draw was smaller than usual this year," tournament organizer Jim Mathis said, "but the quality of play was very strong even though the quantity was down for the tournament."