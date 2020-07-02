Abel Guerra-Gonzalez, 58, was arrested on June 26 and charged with one count of rape with a child under 14 years of age and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

According to the complaint filed on June 29 in Ford County District Court, Guerra-Gonzalez allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with a child on or between Jan. 27, 2014, and Jan. 27, 2017, when the child was under 14 years of age.

The complaint also said that between those dates, Guerra-Gonzalez allegedly engaged in lewd fondling or touching of a child who was under the age of 14.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, rape with a child under 14 years of age is an off-grid person felony, with a possible punishment of life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years and up to $500,000 in fines.

The charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child is an off-grid person felony, with a possible punishment of life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years and up to $500,000 in fines.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.