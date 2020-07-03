While many Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled or at least postponed this year, Fort Leavenworth will still have a fireworks display this weekend.

The fort will not have a public event this Independence Day because of ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. But fireworks will be set off at dusk Saturday on the Army post.

The fireworks will be shot from a different location this year to make them easier to see from outside of Fort Leavenworth, according to Jeff Wingo, public affairs officer for the fort’s garrison.

In previous years when Fort Leavenworth has had public celebrations, fireworks were set off in the area of Merritt Lake on the Army post. This year, the fireworks will be discharged over the Missouri River.

Another fireworks show is planned for Saturday in Easton, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The fireworks show is scheduled for dusk at the Easton City Park.

There will be no concessions served during the event, and alcohol is not allowed.

The post on the city’s Facebook page asks people to keep social distancing in mind during the event.

