A brisket dinner fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Walmart, with the funds received going toward the Friendship Feast.

The Friendship Feast is a nonprofit organization that depends entirely on donations and contributions from the community, serving for dine-in or carryout from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the First Presbyterian Church at 803 Central Ave.

The annual fundraiser raises funds to be used for the feast throughout the year.

"We greatly appreciate Ryan Hamilton's with Smoked Out BBQ support of our brisket fundraiser and his support during the event by serving up his delicious brisket for us," Friendship Feast kitchen manager Sarah Speakman said. "This is the fourth year that he has supported us."

The food options will be a brisket sandwich for $5; chips for $1; a drink for $1; cookies three for $1; or a combo of everything for $7.

In conjunction with this brisket fundraiser, there will be a kickoff raffle drawing to be held on Aug. 31. Raffle tickets will be $5 each with such prizes as:

• $300 Walmart gift card

• $100 Fergerson’s Furniture gift certificate

• $50 gift certificate QuickDraw oil

• jewelry from K-Martin

• 2- $25 Central Station

• 1-day rental Bouncy Nico

• Casey's gift certificate for two pizzas and breadsticks

• $50 Kirby's Meat gift certificate

"We encourage you to come out and get a delicious brisket sandwich and support us in this way," Speakman said. "We all know how challenging of a year this has been, and we want to appreciate all of the support the local community has given to us this year.

"We have also had corporate support that has exceeded our expectations."

For those wanting to buy raffle tickets after the fundraiser, they can be purchased at the Friendship Feast during operating hours.

