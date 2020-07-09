McPHERSON – Two people were injured, one seriously, when a semi rear-ended another truck and trailer that had slowed to turn off a highway in McPherson County on Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner driven by Joseph Balikowa, 44, of Tulsa, Okla., was westbound on US-56 when it slowed to make a left turn at Seventh Avenue just before 8 a.m.

The semi, pulling a Lubbock trailer, was then struck from behind by a 2015 Freightliner driven by Larry R. Magaee, 42, of Magee, Miss.

After the collision, the front truck went into the ditch, overturned and caught fire.

The driver of that truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The driver of the other truck suffered minor injuries, while a passenger in that truck, Lester D. Curry, 58, of Utica, Miss., suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.