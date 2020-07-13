Monday morning, the Kansas State Fair Board voted to cancel the 2020 fair. However, the board was interested in finding a way to safely hold livestock and 4H events amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to cancel came shortly after the board voted to continue with the fair last week. After the vote was announced, the board and staff received feedback from vendors and the community about challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We appreciate the thoughtful consideration you gave to open the fair as safely as possible. After that, we heard from a number of vendors who were genuinely concerned," said Robin Jennison, fair managers.

Roughly 50% of vendors had canceled, so if the fair were held with safe practices, it wouldn’t look like the Kansas State Fair, Jennison said.

Some vendors couldn’t put together a crew for 10 days, others worried about delays with quarantines imposed after traveling state to state. Shortly after the board’s decision last week, Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska fairs decided to cancel, so other vendors couldn’t feasibly mobilize just to come to Kansas without the Midwest circuit.

The first "official" Kansas State Fair was held September 13-20, 1913.

Board member Nick Ketzner suggested a modified, "throwback" fair for 2020, hearkening back to the first days of the fair when it was focused on livestock and 4-H events.

Jenn Galloway, competitive exhibits director, presented her recommendations for continuing livestock events. Her recommendations allow for social distancing, scheduling, financials and animal health and safety.

"There would be vet checks at the gates so animals won’t come in without being approved," Galloway said.

"We have more than COVID going on with the horses," she said.

The next issue the board hopes to solve is how to cover costs of the events.

The board will meet again Aug. 4.