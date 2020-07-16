DODGE CITY – Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland announced that Misty Cole, Dodge City will be honored with the prestigious Gold Award this week. The council recognized 10 Gold Award Girl Scouts from across the state during an online ceremony on Thursday, July 16.

Earning the Gold Award is one of the most challenging, exciting and rewarding experiences a Girl Scout can have and a most prestigious recognition. The Girl Scout Gold Award stands as the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, comparable to the Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts. The award recognizes girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through Take Action projects that have a sustainable impact in their communities and beyond.

Girl Scout Gold Award recipients who join the armed forces enter one rank higher than other recruits, and they qualify for exclusive scholarships.

"Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly the mark of the remarkable, and the young women who earn this award exemplify leadership in all of its forms," said Liz Workman, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. "They saw a need in their communities and around the world, and took action. Their extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place."

Cole identified a need to revamp and replenish aging community garden beds in Dodge City, earning her Gold Award in the process. She learned all about constructing new environmentally safe garden beds, then built and installed them to beautify her city. Her initiative ensured that old garden beds were given new life, increasing the quality of life for Dodge City residents.

For additional information about Girl Scout Highest Awards and this year's Gold Award Girl Scouts, visit kansasgirlscouts.org.