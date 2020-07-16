A freshman Kansas congressman who listed a UPS Inc. postal box as his residence on a voter registration form is seeking to disqualify a prosecutor from pursuing a case against him.

Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins' attorney filed a motion Wednesday night asserting that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has a conflict of interest and that the case is politically motivated, The Kansas City Star reported.

Watkins, whom fellow Republicans are pushing to oust from the eastern Kansas seat he won in 2018, faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge related to an investigation into whether he voted illegally in a 2019 municipal election. The criminal complaint said he provided false information to a sheriff's deputy who was looking into whether he broke state election laws.

Kagay, a Republican who will stand for re-election this year, announced the charges shortly before Watkins was set to appear in a televised primary debate.

The motion from Watkins' team points to the timing of the charges and to connections between Kagay and LaTurner through a shared direct mail vendor, Singularis Group. LaTurner, the Kansas treasurer, called the assertion absurd Wednesday, noting that hundreds of Republicans use the firm.

Bryan Piligra, spokesman for Watkins, called LaTurner in a statement Thursday morning a "habitual office-seeker."

"It’s clear now that there is nothing (LaTurner) will not do to advance his political career, including colluding with a corrupt prosecutor and their shared cronies," Piligra said.

Kagay did not immediately reply to an email from The Star about the motion.

The motion, obtained by the Topeka Capital-Journal Thursday, calls the timing and nature of the charges remarkable.

"In an unprecedented interference in the electoral politics of a Kansas Congressional race, the district attorney waited five months after an investigation to file a three count felony complaint against a sitting member of Congress on the even of absentee voting and 20 days away from his contesting primary election," the motion says.

Kagay told The Capital-Journal on Wednesday that law enforcement requested specific records in May.

"Those records were due in June," Kagay added. "They were received in part on Friday, July 10. We requested follow up be conducted on them Monday, July 13. We subsequently received the affidavit supporting charges yesterday morning, July 14."

The motion goes on to say the complaint filed by Kagay "attempts to construct felonies out of admitted mistakes related to voter-address discrepancies and a failure to update the DMV with personal information."

According to the motion, Watkins’ counsel requested a meeting in February with the district attorney’s office, which was declined.

The motion asserts the district attorney’s office then launched an inquisition into the case shortly before the August primary.

Watkins’ attorney then requested another meeting with the district attorney over concerns about the "uncertainty and potential for leaks in the inquisition that could be politically weaponized by opponents of their client," the motion says.

The motion notes Watkins’ counsel attended a meeting June 30 at the district attorney’s office with the first assistant prosecuting attorney.

During that meeting, Watkins’ team requested a protective order for investigatory subpoenas due to reports of leaks and politically motivated activity, the motion says.

"Counsel explained their concerns regarding the appearance of impropriety and a potential conflict of interest arising from the district attorney’s hiring and past payment of thousands of dollars to a political consultant shared by Jake LaTurner," the motion says.

Kagay’s office refused the confidentiality request, according to the motion.

Topeka Capital-Journal reporter Brianna Childers contributed to this report.