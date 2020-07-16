Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 300 block of North Main Street on the east side. In 1913, A.F. Curtis bought the bankrupt stock of the Grand Dry Goods Co. and started The Curtis Store at 116-118 N. Main in the P. Martin Building. They sold suits, skirts and millinery.

In 1924, F.R. Adams purchased The Curtis Store and moved it to 310-312 N. Main. The Curtis Store closed in 1935.

In May 1936, the Sproule brothers - Robert, Carl, Lee and George - purchased the building and hired Oscar Young contractors to remodel it into the new State Theatre for $20,000. It was a B-Movie theater that seated 490. The theatre was sold to Jay Wooten and Dennis Montee in 1966, who owned the Farmington Corp. that owned some of the drive-In movie theaters and the name was eventually changed the Flag Theatre.

The theater today is now known as the Family Community Theatre at 310-312 N. Main, run by Craig Williams. The property is owned by FCT Productions Inc.