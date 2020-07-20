Reno County on Monday reported its highest level of active COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, reaching 53.

The number of total confirmed cases continued climbing up over the weekend, though at a slower rate than the end of last week, helping push the active count higher.

Eight more cases were confirmed over the weekend, including two on Saturday, and three each Sunday and Monday. That followed 14 new cases being reported on July 15 and 13 on July 17.

That total of 35 new confirmed cases for the past week was a 27% increase, bringing the count total to 163.

The Reno County Health Department is no longer putting out releases detailing the new cases or making that data available. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, however, and a situation report issued most weekdays, provides some insight.

Monday’s situation report showed five people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, of whom one is intubated and on a respirator. The hospital reported nine other people were in the hospital awaiting test results. Those are among 107 tests pending at laboratories in the state.

That data shows all but one of the cases from the weekend remain under investigation in terms of the suspected source of contamination, with that one designated as occurring outside the county.

For the past week, however, the largest increase was from community spread, with nine of the 35 cases, or 25% of them attributed to community spread. Another three were from contact with another confirmed COVID-19 case, six from out of the county and five from out-of-state transmission.

The county on Monday, for the first time, also reported a pair of active case clusters.

Those included three cases — with two of them still active — in a long-term care facility, and two confirmed positive cases at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Health officials didn’t identify the care facility, but Waldron Place sent out a release last week advising that two residents from The Arbors of Waldron Place, a memory care assisted-living building on the 23rd Avenue campus, tested positive while in the hospital.

The first person was admitted to the hospital for non-COVID symptoms on July 9, but tested positive for the virus. When notified of the positive case, all residents were placed on in-room quarantine and testing was initiated for all residents and employees.

The second resident was admitted to the hospital on July 12 for COVID symptoms, and was confirmed positive July 14. That resident has since returned to Waldron Place, but within a special care unit established in The Arbors building, the release stated.

The tests of other residents and staff from the first case all came back negative. Another round of testing was set for July 17 and 18, the facility reported.

The first case at the prison was reported in an employee on July 10. The Kansas Department of Corrections website shows a second case, also in an employee, was confirmed last week.

Besides the growth in community spread — which 62 of the 163 cases are now attributed to — the county has also watched its positive test rate continue to climb.

As of Monday, the positive test rate, out of 3,785 test results returned, was 4.31%. The rate was less than 2.5% July 1.