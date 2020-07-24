A nearly four-hour standoff Thursday ended with the arrest of a woman who had tried to abduct a child, Topeka police said. No one was hurt.

Taken into custody was Shelby D. Parker, 40, of Topeka, said Sgt. Ron Ekis, of the Topeka Police Department.

Ekis said police were called at 12:15 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of S.E. Monroe on a report that a woman had entered an occupied home and stolen an unspecified item.

"After leaving the home, the suspect reportedly attempted to kidnap a child," Ekis said. "The child’s mother was able to protect the child from the suspect."

Soon after officers arrived in the area, Parker barricaded herself inside a home in the 1100 block of S.E. Monroe, Ekis said.

A Topeka police crisis negotiator came to the scene to negotiate with Parker, he said. The department’s Response Team also came to the scene.

"At around 4:08 p.m., Parker was taken into custody without incident," Ekis said.

Shawnee County Jail records indicated Parker was being held Friday morning without bond in connection with one count each of attempted kidnapping, aggravated burglary, theft, child endangerment, battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.