When difficult times are upon us, people look toward those with experience to guide us through, according to Rep. Ron Highland.

With eight years of serving in the Kansas Legislature and holding positions in several committees, Highland — a Republican from Wamego — hopes his experience is what leads voters to cast a ballot for him in the August primary.

Highland, the District 51 incumbent for the Kansas House of Representatives, is seeking re-election and will go up against Gary Schuetz. No Democratic candidate is vying for the seat.

The Topeka Capital-Journal posed questions to candidates in District 51 and 52, both of which encompass portions of Topeka and Shawnee County.

Highland said he sees the 2021 and 2022 state budgets as being the most pressing issues heading into a new year.

"With businesses failing and jobs being lost, the decline in income tax receipts will be dramatic," Highland said. "Some will propose tax increases to fill the void, but a reduction in government must be the priority solution first. Keeping government from overreacting is essential."

Highland also hopes to turn his attention to the agriculture sector, an area he said has been hit particularly hard the past few years.

"They have experienced depressed commodity prices for a few years now," he said. "Adding to their problems is the possible price fixing involving meat processing plants (and) packers and distribution facilities. The prices being offered for live weight were well below the cost to produce the animals. Our requests for an investigation must be followed up to ensure fairness is re-established."

As the state and country continue to navigate a pandemic imposed by COVID-19, Highland said refraining from frightening the public is first and foremost.

"I find that when the people are given actual factual information, they will make rational decisions," Highland said. "Publicize all relevant and factual information pertaining to the COVID-19 virus, along with recommended methods for protecting oneself. The people of Kansas are knowledgeable and understand personal responsibility. They dislike being told what they must do without adequate information."

Highland also advocates for businesses reopening and said the government "cannot dictate what risks any business owner can or is willing to take."

Running in Kansas House District 52 — currently held by Rep. Brenda Dietrich, who is running for a Senate seat — are Democrats Mary Lou Davis and Sam Nasser and Republicans Jesse Borjon and Daniel Donaldson.

Davis, who was born and raised in Kansas, said she has a deep appreciation for Midwest values that have shaped her professional career.

"Prior to retirement and for over 13 years, I was executive director of a state fee-funded agency," Davis said. "Besides oversight of all aspects of the agency, I am keenly aware of the legislative process. That would be an asset to serving the constituents of the 52nd House district."

Davis said she sees Medicaid expansion, the economic and social impact of COVID-19, education and jobs as being the most pressing issues.

Tackling economic recovery in a way that is fair and equitable to businesses and its workers is important, Davis said.

"The work environment must be safe, therefore social distancing and wearing masks is a priority," she added.

Davis said Medicaid expansion needs to be one of the first bills brought before the House chamber in 2021.

"Access to affordable health care is a priority," Davis said. "The importance of this legislation is further underscored due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Borjon, who is running as a Republican in House District 52, is a Topeka native and owner of Red Door Home Store and a property management business.

What makes Borjon a good candidate is his experience, hard work and ability to work with people on multiple levels, he said.

Borjon, who graduated from Washburn University, served in student government and as that body’s president. He later worked as public affairs director for then-Secretary of State Ron Thornburgh and three years at the Kansas Corporation Commission.

"Public service is important to me and we need good, well-intentioned, trustworthy people to serve and represent us in these positions," Borjon said.

Borjon said he believes the next step to economic recovery in the midst of COVID-19 is getting people back to work in a safe manner.

"Business has to be trusted to be creative in meeting the demands of the marketplace," Borjon said. "Now more than ever, we need our government to get out of the way and allow business owners room to grow and innovate. It will mean more jobs and better opportunities for our families, community and our state."

If elected, Borjon said, he would like to address lowering property taxes, creating good-paying jobs, first-class education experiences, teacher recruitment, quality health care and safe roads.

In addition, Borjon sees the economy and people going back to work as being the most pressing issue.

"For far too long, petty politics and self-serving political agendas have taken the place of doing the right thing for the people," Borjon said. "My campaign slogan is ’Putting People Over Politics’ and I am very sincere and driven by this. We are all in this together and we must have leaders that are guided by common sense upholding the Constitution and a strong desire to work together for the common good.

"We must get back to the basics and focus on the things that make Topeka, our state and our nation the best place to work, play, worship and raise a family."

Following is a list of Shawnee County candidates running for the Kansas House:

