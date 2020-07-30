Republican voters have three candidates to choose from in the primary for the 38th District of the Kansas House of Representatives.

David Breuer, Noel Hull and Timothy Johnson are facing each other in Tuesday’s primary. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Sherri Grogan in the November general election.

The 38th District includes the cities of Basehor and Linwood in Leavenworth County as well as De Soto in Johnson County.

The district currently is represented by Willie Dove. Dove is running for the Kansas Senate this year instead of seeking reelection to the Kansas House of Representatives.

This is the third installment in a series that profiles candidates who are running in contested primaries in Leavenworth County. Candidates responded to questions submitted by the Leavenworth Times.

David K. Breuer

Age: 68

Political experience: City of Basehor mayor, City Council member and school board member.

Noel Hull

Age: 62

Political experience: Defeated by Willie Dove by a small margin in 2018 Kansas State House primary election.

Timothy H. Johnson

Age: 68

Political experience: School board member, administrator for city and county governments

1. Why are you running for the Kansas House of Representatives?

Breuer: To rebuild our economy and create better paying jobs, lower property taxes, ensure local control for our schools and promote Kansas values in Topeka.

Hull: Schools/Funding/Farmers/Business. Our farmers who keep food on our tables. The business owners/taxes and like my motto says: New Voice a New Vision

Johnson: I have extensive government experience and developed interest while teaching government classes. I worked with Rep. Dove teaching and he encouraged me to run.

2. What are the most important issues facing the state government?

Breuer: Our economy and state budget. We’ve got to get our economy back up and running and we have to be more efficient and effective with the dollars we spend.

Hull: The protest Black Lives Matter so true, we are all the same.

Johnson: Clearly the recovery from COVID-19 and the economic problems it has created will be critical in 2021. However, leftover issues on Medicaid expansion and the Value Them Both Amendment must be dealt with.

3. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

Breuer: I’m a lifelong Kansan and Republican. I’m a proven leader for our community and I’m a small business owner. I’ve balanced a budget and created jobs.

Hull: I am 100% pro life being adopted myself and will remain that way no matter what the Legislature wants. I also agree with the right to carry concealed firearms as long as there is a rigorous background check.

Johnson: Experience with government at all levels, including advanced degrees in administration and education. Have achieved success in all areas where I have worked.

COVID-19 death reported in county

By JOHN RICHMEIER

A man from Leavenworth County has died from complications related to COVID-19.

He is the eighth person from the county to have died from COVID-19.

The man’s death was reported Wednesday as part of an update of COVID-19 cases from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones impacted by the loss," Stephanie Sloop said in a statement.

Sloop is a spokeswoman for Leavenworth County’s COVID-19 response team.

The man who died was in his 60s. He was hospitalized with other medical conditions at the time of his death.

"This is the first community member death in Leavenworth County since April," Sloop said in the statement.

Of the eight Leavenworth County residents who have died from complications related to COVID-19, four were inmates from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Leavenworth County Health Department officials also reported Wednesday 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, there have been 1,376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Leavenworth County. That number includes 850 cases involving inmates at LCF and 67 cases involving inmates and staff at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 459 community cases, 124 are considered active.

Currently, three people from the county are in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 44 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

School officials across Leavenworth County are preparing to reopen schools.

Schools have been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students finished the spring semester of the 2019-2020 school year using remote instruction.

Superintendent Tim Beying plans to recommend starting classes in the Easton school district on Sept. 8.

Beying said members of the Easton Board of Education likely will approve a reopening plan and new school year calendar Aug. 5.

