Parts of three Hutchinson streets will be closed beginning Monday, primarily for work on or near railroad tracks.

The first closure will be on Halstead Street, from Carey Boulevard north about 600 feet.

This closure is expected to last from Monday through Wednesday.

Burlington Northern Railroad will be working on the existing tracks at this location, followed by APAC Kansas completing milling and asphalt overlays near the tracks.

Also on Monday, Plum Street will be closed at the railroad tracks at the entrance of Carey Park as APAC completes milling and asphalt overlays in the vicinity of those tracks.

Then on Tuesday, Avenue G will have three partial closures near the railroad crossings between Plum and K-61, again to allow APAC to complete milling and asphalt overlays near the tracks.