Vesicular Stomatitis Virus continues to spread in Kansas. According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, slightly less than 100 premises have horses and cattle who have tested positive for the virus. More than 50 premises are under quarantine and 157 were released from quarantine.

VSV has spread to Crawford and Franklin counties and is present in the following 24 counties:

Allen, Bourbon, Butler, Chase, Cherokee, Coffey, Cowley, Crawford, Elk, Franklin, Greenwood, Labette, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Miami, Montgomery, Morris, Neosho, Riley, Sedgwick, Sumner, Wilson and Woodson.

Cattle were infected in Butler, Cowley, Marion and Montgomery counties, but new cases are presently in horses.

KDA’s Division of Animal Health is monitoring the outbreak that began in mid-June. All premises with confirmed cases of VSV are quarantined. A quarantine lasts for at least 14 days from the onset of symptoms in the last animal on the premises. Quarantines are not lifted until a veterinarian has examined all susceptible animals on the premises.

VSV

VSV is a viral disease which primarily affects horses, but can also affect cattle, sheep, goats, swine, llamas and alpacas. The majority of the cases in Kansas are in equine.

In horses, VSV is typically characterized by lesions which appear as crusting scabs on the muzzle, lips, ears, coronary bands, or ventral abdomen. Other clinical signs of the disease include fever and the formation of blister-like lesions in the mouth and on the dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, ears, hooves and teats. Infected animals may refuse to eat and drink, which can lead to weight loss. This virus is painful and must be reported.

Disease prevention

The primary way the virus is transmitted is from biting insects like black flies, sand flies and midges. Owners should institute measures to reduce flies and other insects where animals are housed. Owners should eliminate stagnant water and clear standing manure away from animals.

VSV can also be spread by nose-to-nose contact between animals. The virus usually runs its course in five to seven days, and it can take up to an additional seven days for the infected animal to recover from the symptoms. There are no approved vaccines for VSV.

Information about VSV can be found by contacting the KDA Division of Animal Health at 785-564-6601 or on the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/VSV.