Macy Gorsuch, a recent graduate of McPherson High School, has a plan for her life — one that is on hold for a little bit while she raises money to shop for a new car. Despite being young and having her life ahead, she als has see some very tough times as a tween and teen. Her formative years, she said, were filled with depression and anxiety.

She had to deal with a major tragedy in her family.

"I lost my brother six years ago," Gorsuch said.

Despite being 18, she very much resembles the title of her new book — Just a Girl. She knows there is a lot of life ahead. When asked about her book, the first-time author lights up. Her smile could power a room.

"My reason to write it is people to read it and help them go through what they are going through," she said. "To get out there that nobody is alone in this world and you should not have to be alone to go through stuff."

Her book is available now on Amazon as an e-book. Paperback editions are coming.

Gorsuch is publishing the book herself, with a little help. That help led to her reformatting the book over the course of three days to get it ready to roll a second time.

The book is an autobiography, with the intent of trying to put forth an uplifting message for those facing tough times.

"I went through stuff with my family that made me not very great towards others, but it made me stronger and better. I can help others. I can have a stronger sense of ’het, if you are going through something, I care,’" she said. "There is always someone out there that needs them and helps them. I hope it can help someone."

Ask about her tough times, and the smile fades a bit. For Gorsuch, those tough times are hard to remember.

Eight years ago, Dec. 2012, her little brother Zander Gorsh was diagnosed Dilated cardiomyopathy— is a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased because the heart's main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, is enlarged and weakened. July 4, 2014, he passed away at the age of 10.

"He was the sweetest kid ever. He loved helping others. He loved being around the kitties at the humane society. He loved to be called ’Cat Man,’" Macy Gorsuch said. " He fought the heart disease."

He received a heart transplant in March of 2013, but his body was rejected the new heart. Doctors tried pacemakers and radiation treatment. Ultimately they were unsuccessful in helping Zander.

This year, as Macy contemplated her future, she chose to finish off a book project she started two years ago — thinking it would help her deal with what happened, and maybe help others who face tough times.

"My book is about what I went through," Macy said. "It is about my thinking process through my tragedy and trauma and everything. It is talking about how I felt and what I thought and it is weird to understand."

She picked up more than 50 pre-orders on Amazon after posting the book title and description. And she now knows what she will do with the money she makes — buy a new car that can transport her to her new life.

She told The Sentinel she is trying to move to Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

"I am trying to find a job, work and find an apartment," Macy said.

Macy Gorsuch graduated from McPherson High School this spring, and became a published author this week. [COURTESY IMAGE]