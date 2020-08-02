Shampoo and rinse with two or three doting attendants, a gentle full-body massage, a few spritzes with an exclusive scent and a careful toweling off. The spa treatment was topped off with a lovely new scarf and a dog biscuit.

Almost 50 dogs are looking and smelling better — until they find the next pile of something stinky to roll in — after the Friends of the Animal Shelter/A Work in Progress Yoga Studio dog wash Saturday afternoon.

Afterward, some of the clean pooches stood and sniffed each other as their owners chatted.

Others could hardly pull their traitorous owners back to their vehicles fast enough. A fun car ride should not end with a bath, they clearly indicated.

The Friends group usually has two dog washes as fundraisers a year, said Mary Lou Rupp, treasurer of the organization. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic put a kink in the works.

"We’re putting all our fundraisers on hold because we don’t have enough volunteers," she said.

The Salina Animal Shelter, where the washes are usually held, is still closed to the public. They could have bathed dogs there, Rupp said, but some of the regular volunteers are caregivers for at-risk people and some didn’t want to wear face masks.

Meanwhile, A Work in Progress Yoga Studio was "having a rough time, ourselves," said Veazey Nevitt, owner of the not-for-profit business, because of social isolation guidelines limiting classes.

The two groups joined forces for the first time for the dog wash from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the yoga studio’s parking lot, 218 E. Walnut.

"We had a double dose of people," Rupp said. "We had the dog people and the yoga people. We’re helping two organizations, which is wonderful."

Three volunteers massaged shampoo into the dogs from ears to tail, then hosed the suds off and toweled them down. Pets were misted with a few sprays of dog cologne, if the owners chose.

Then it was back to the registration table for a choice of a new neckerchief and a dog biscuit.

All the supplies, from shampoo to bandanas, were donated, Rupp said.

Everything the Friends of the Animal Shelter raises goes to cats and dogs, she said, sometimes helping to pay for pet food or veterinary care.

"Being able to help four or five people is better than not being able to help at all," she said.

The 47 clean dogs ranged from toy to Great Dane, mutt to purebred.

"We had a lot of different dogs this time," Rupp said, compared to the last dog wash.

She thought about half were with people connected with the yoga studio.

With volunteers from both groups and the downtown location, the fundraiser did as well as the last one, "which we were very pleased with," she said. Rupp did not specify the amount raised, which was split with the yoga studio.

Not all the money collected came from washing dogs; some people donated just because they happened by and saw the signs.

"The first two people who gave us money were just driving by," Rupp said.