Jerrie Ross died late Wednesday in a house she owned at 1190 S.W. Gage Blvd. when she was struck by a stray bullet from an exchange of gunfire that took place outside, members of her family say.

They ask that anyone with information about the crime contact police.

They are also asking anyone willing to help cover funeral and family expenses to contribute to a GoFundMe account they have set up seeking to raise $25,000 at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jerrie-jr-ross-funeral-and-family-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1nxHkEb4emVSAlNNCxxF86ZKwf6OiSYFrWrtB2G6ifBMPLoZU-cWZROEU.

"Jerrie was an innocent bystander that lost her life," that page says.

"Jerrie always did odd jobs and would help out anyone without a thought," it adds. "We ask now that everyone comes together for her son who lived with her as well. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers."

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of S.W. Gage on a report of multiple gunshots being fired.

Police on Thursday afternoon released video images showing a "person of interest" in the case, who left the area involved going north in a black Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle.

Police asked anyone anyone with information about the case or the identity of that person to call Detective Ryan Harden at 785-368-9035.

They also asked anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to review them and see if they captured anything of potential importance.