Franklin County elected officials will stay in place for the next four years.

The sheriff, county clerk, treasurer, county attorney and register of deeds incumbents ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

Sheriff Jeff Richards, County Clerk Janet Paddock, County Attorney Brandon Jones and Register of Deeds Sue McCay also will be unopposed in the November general election.

Franklin County will have a new commissioner in the 2nd District. Rod Harris leads Peg Pearson, 445-417, after Tuesday’s vote count. There are still mail-in ballots received by the clerk’s office prior to the deadline to count. The election canvass is scheduled for Monday.

Incumbent Franklin County Commissioner Roy Dunn, a Republican, faces challenger Brian Webster, a Democrat, in the general election for the 3rd District. Both ran unopposed in the primary.