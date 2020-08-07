Three teenage girls were injured when a utility vehicle they were riding in overturned on a Reno County road this week.

A Reno County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the 700 block of North Obee Road about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on an injury accident. There the deputy found three 13-year-old girls next to an overturned Polaris Ranger side-by-side.

An investigation determined one of the teens was driving northbound on Obee Road and lost control. The driver overcorrected, causing the ATV to spin 180 degrees and then roll onto its side, ejecting the driver and two passengers.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation, the report stated.

None of the girls were wearing a seat belt. Two were transported to a local hospital by Reno County EMS, while the third refused treatment and was released to her parents.

"Legally they cannot drive an ATV on the roadway because they did not have a valid driver’s license," said Deputy Kyle Webb, who worked the accident. "Kids can drive in a pasture, going around to fix fence or what have you, but to be on the road you have to have a valid license."

The driver could be cited, Webb said, and they would have to appear in traffic court, but because the case involved juveniles he couldn’t say whether they were. Depending on circumstances, an action could also be filed against their parents in juvenile court under "child in need of care" statutes.

The juveniles' injuries were "somewhat serious," Webb said, involving "broken bones and such," but none were considered life-threatening.