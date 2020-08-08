WASHINGTON - Barb Wasinger, representative in the Kansas House for the 111th District, has been spotlighted by the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC).

The "2020 Candidate Spotlight" series is a monthly program dedicated entirely to highlighting strong Republican candidates around the country.

With this all-important election cycle on the line, the RSLC is proud to support candidates like these fighting to defend conservative values in the states.

"We have outstanding Republican candidates in every corner of the country, and we are proud to highlight their leadership and commitment to their communities," said RSLC President Austin Chambers.

Wasinger is a business owner and former mayor of the city of Hays. She is a former Hays City Commissioner. She and her husband, Tom, are small business owners, including a property management firm.

As a proud parent and grandparent, Wasinger holds community service as a pillar for her family. She was the first female Ellis County Commissioner and was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives after defeating a nine-term incumbent in 2018.