Patrick McGinnis, president of Dialogue Ministries Inc., and owner of Breathe Coffee House, will be the keynote speaker at the "Community Faith and Spirituality Hangout" on Saturday, Aug. 15, on the Fort Hays State University campus.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the east side of the Memorial Union on the north patio in the Quad. It is part of the Welcome Weekend for incoming first-year students and transfer students and is sponsored by the Office of Student Engagement.

Serena McCown, office assistant, said in an email that the event is designed to give new students "the opportunity to explore and connect with the variety of churches in the Hays community."

McGinnis will "share his insights on the importance of community, outreach, and serving the community you live in," McCown said.

Churches in the area have been invited to share information about their services and events and organizations specifically designed for college students. All of this information will be posted on the university’s TigerLink web page, McCown said.

While the event is not open to the general public, churches are invited to send one or two representatives to speak on their organization’s behalf, said Jacy Buchholz, administrative specialist in Student Engagement.

The event will also feature a live band and giveaways throughout the evening. Social distancing will be observed, and facemasks will be required, Buchholz said.

More information is available from her at (785) 628-4664.

Saint Francis Ministries collecting school supplies

Saint Francis Ministries is collecting donations of school supplies for foster families in Ellis County.

The supplies will be used by the foster children and the families’ birth children. Marla Baumann, who coordinates between the ministry and churches in Ellis County, said the agency serves 87 foster children in the county.

Supplies needed are #2 lead pencils, wide-ruled spiral notebooks, colored pencils, glue sticks, pink erasers, 8-pack washable markers, pencil cases, Highlighters, dry erase markers, 24-pack crayons, Kleenex boxes, rulers, Fiskars blunt tip scissors, loose-leaf paper (wide and college rule), pocket folders, composition notebooks, subject dividers, and 1-inch-size three-ring binders.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Saint Francis Ministries office at 3000 Broadway Ave. in Hays. Supplies may be dropped off at the office. The offices are closed to the public, but if donors call (785) 625-6651, someone will meet them at the north door.

Kylee Childs, foster care home recruitment supervisor, said the agency would appreciate receiving all donations by Friday, Aug. 28.

Habitat for Humanity closes ReStore again

Habitat for Humanity of Ellis County has closed its ReStore in Hays "indefinitely." The ReStore is located in the south end of the parking lot of Big Creek Crossing.

ReStore Co-Manager Val Karl said, in an email to volunteers on July 30, that the decision was made "after receiving information from Habitat for Humanity National concerning COVID-19."

The ReStore had re-opened the first part of July after being closed for several months because of the pandemic.

"Nothing specific has happened to cause this decision," Karl said in her email. "There are simply some liability issues that make it prudent to close at this time."

Habitat for Humanity is an international Christian ministry that provides homes at low-interest loans for those in need. The local affiliate has built or refurbished four homes in Ellis County—two in Hays, one in Ellis and one in Victoria.

The ReStore, which was staffed entirely by volunteers, had been open on Saturdays and Tuesdays. It has sold "gently used" building supplies, home décor items, and furniture and appliances and has traditionally been one of the local affiliate’s major fundraisers.