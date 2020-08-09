With high hopes and a patent, Barry Reinert seeks a manufacturer to infuse the agricultural marketplace with his newfangled contraption that was conceived on a Lincoln County farm.

He’s looking for the right builder of his "Portable Loading and Transporting Apparatus," also known as the "Bac-Pac."

It’s meant to make those flatbed hydraulic bale haulers that are so common in these parts, much more versatile for farmers and cattlemen.

"I’ve got my fingers crossed, but I ain’t holdin’ my breath yet," said Reinert, 60, of Salina, this past Tuesday.

The welder and mechanic has invested more than $100,000 in his idea that was hatched in 2015, after several decades of working on his family’s farmstead.

Reinert still occasionally helps his brother, Bill Reinert, on the family spread, which provided the inspiration for the Bac-Pac.

"Bill would hall hay, and if he was going to take a cow to the clinic in Beloit, to a slaughter house, or rotate bulls from pasture to pasture, he has to hook up a 35-foot cattle trailer for one animal," Barry Reinert said. "He takes the cattle trailer every time he has to move anything."

If a mud hole in a pasture calls for a bit of sand, rock, or gravel, there is no need to fire up the big truck when the Bac-Pac will do, saving time, labor and fuel. It handles firewood as well.

Using hydraulics already on the bale bed, the Bac-Pac can be lowered to the ground to load cargo or livestock, up to 3,000-plus pounds, and can be easily transported. The three-way tailgate — it slides, hinges on the side, and on the top — makes many hauling chores possible, and there is one section of steel fencing built in to help corral critters, or create a safe barrier from the cow when seeing to her calf in the pasture.

"You don’t need a loading chute or have to back into a ditch like you need with the old slide-in stock racks," Reinert said.

Seed and feed can be dumped, and animals, implements or small machines — such as a mower or four-wheeler — can be unloaded with ease, according to promotional materials and demonstration videos.

The Bac-Pac can be fitted to bale-beds that are on three-quarter ton or larger trucks. They’re seen roaming roads and highways in rural areas.

"If you’ve got more than a dozen cows, you will more than likely have a bale bed," Reinert said.

Figuring the first prototype he built more than four years ago, held promise, the inventor followed advise and secured a federal patent for the apparatus.

Getting the Bac-Pac into production was a challenge, however, he said, having no shop, employees or liability insurance.

"I’m trying to sell manufacturing rights," Reinert said.

To move forward with plans, he attended a marketing seminar in 2019 at a Manhattan hotel, that was staged by Kansas State University and Washburn University. It proved golden in making vital contacts.

A chance meeting with Mitch Robinson, executive director of the Salina Community Economic Development Organization, provided momentum. They were seated at the same table.

"We started talking, put together kind of a plan, and moved this effort forward," he said.

Reinert was put in touch with Bret Lanz, commercialization director at Technology Development Institute, a department of the Kansas State University engineering department. Armed with some grant and interest-free loan money, Reinert hired TDI.

"We helped him with the engineering aspect, created the drawing package for modeling it and some limited market research," Lanz said.

In TDI’s 22,000-square-foot shop, K-State experts combined Reinert’s two separate prototypes into a multifunctional combination model, and placed the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) at $4,850.

TDI is also working with the Kansas Economic Development Group to do a licensing package.

Reinert has a list of people and organizations who assisted, including Dale Ream, a patent attorney from Ottawa.

The Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center in Norton, with President and CEO Scott Sproul, and Lucas Goddard, program director, loaned Reinert money to help.

"We’re pretty excited for Barry. We thought it was a neat product. A lot off people on our board saw some pretty practical uses for it," said Michelle Prewo, business office manager at the innovation center.

"Mitch did a good job of pulling several groups together for not only the technical support, but also some financing," Lanz said. "Hopefully we can find a home for this (Bac-Pac), and add it to our list as something we helped bring to market."

There have been positive developments, Reinert said, in his efforts to spread the word. He gives special mention to Reporter Hailey Dixon, who wrote the first story on the Bac-Pac that appeared May 10, 2018, in the Lincoln Sentinel-Republican. Since then, Reinert’s story has been featured in at least one other area newspaper, Farm Show Magazine, a Minnesota publication; and has been mentioned on some radio websites.

"I got an email this morning (Wednesday) from a trailer manufacturer in Manhattan," he said. "They want to get together and talk about it. That makes me feel pretty happy. This is my first response."

