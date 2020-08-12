An attorney general’s opinion issued just before 6 p.m. Tuesday may have nullified a decision the Reno County Commission grappled with for nearly an hour Tuesday morning on whether to lessen a mandatory mask requirement in elementary schools that had been imposed by the governor.

The opinion from Attorney General Derek Schmidt indicates school boards have the authority under the "school district home rule statute" to adopt lesser restrictions on their own, without action by the local county commission or public health officer.

Members of two area school boards appeared at Tuesday’s commission meeting asking the county to opt local districts out of the mask requirement. Others, however, based on comments by commissioners, had asked their representatives before the meeting to leave the mandates in place

The board voted 2-1 not to lessen the restrictions, which require masks be worn during school by all children, kindergarten through 12th grade.

Reno County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan agreed the opinion seems to indicate school boards can impose lesser restrictions than the governor’s order. The News requested clarification from the AG’s office but has not received a response.

Almost two-dozen lawmakers, including Rep. Joe Seiwert, R-Pretty Prairie, Jack Thimesch, R-Spivey, and Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson, sought the opinion.

The opinion affirms that county commissions have the authority to impose lesser restrictions within a county than those imposed by the governor under emergency powers.

But it also notes the House Bill 2016, which gave counties that authority, is "not a freestanding grant of authority to boards of county commissioners to regulate schools."

"Local school boards are granted authority under the Constitution of the State of Kansas to manage their own affairs," the 13-page opinion states.

"The requirements included in Executive Order 20-59, such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and temperature takings, on their face appear to be the sorts of matters that fall within the local school board’s authority to ‘adopt policies’ appropriate to ‘maintain, develop and operate local public schools.’ "

"Put another way, if Executive Order 20-59 did not exist, we think a local school board could exercise its authority to adopt for its local schools the same requirements contained in that executive order," the opinion states.

The opinion concludes that schools can "seek flexibility to deviate from the requirements" in the governor’s order either through the local county commission or adopt them on their own.

"If the opinion is legally correct it nullifies the governor’s order as it pertains to school districts," O’Sullivan said. "They can do whatever they want."

"If that is the law, it was totally unnecessary for the board of commissioners to consider what they did yesterday," O’Sullivan said. "Prior to this order, I believed, perhaps erroneously, and (Reno County District Attorney) Tom Stanton did too, that for school boards to impose less restrict conditions it had to go through the county commission, which is what was proposed yesterday would have done."

O’Sullivan didn’t know if the opinion could also apply to the authority of the county health officer in imposing actions in response to any other disease outbreak.

He suggested, however, individual school boards should consult with their attorney before taking action.

An attorney general’s opinion is just that, an opinion, not law. So, if a school district didn’t agree with the opinion, it could seek a declaratory judgment from a local court, which would then determine the law, O’Sullivan said.

"Some party of interest," could seek a court ruling, O’Sullivan said. "Probably not an individual school board member, but it could be the board itself, or someone such as a superintendent on the board’s behalf. It doesn’t have to come from the school district either. It could come from the executive branch or the state board of education. I don’t think this is over."