A Salina woman was sent to the hospital and cited by police after her car struck the entrance sign at the Crawford Street Taco Bell early Wednesday.

Salina police said at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Allie Hecker, 19, of Salina, was driving a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant westbound in the 1700 block of West Crawford.

Police said Hecker struck the north curb, which caused the front passenger tire to go flat. She then overcorrected and struck a sign entering the restaurant’s parking lot at 1700 W. Crawford St.

According to police, Hecker blacked out after the accident and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for a minor head injury.

The Galant was towed from the scene with front-end damage.

Police said Hecker was cited for driving on laned roadways.