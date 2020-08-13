A 10-year-old boy suffered an injury Thursday afternoon that isn’t believed to be life-threatening after being stabbed in the arm.

According to a news release from Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy Abigail Christian, deputies responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of N.W. Topeka Boulevard on a report of a stabbing involving a child.

Deputies arriving at the scene learned the 10-year-old boy’s 11-year-old sister had stabbed him in the arm with a steak knife, Christian said.

The wound to the boy’s arm was superficial and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.