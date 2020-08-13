Elizabeth Street Treasures Flea Market in McPherson will be celebrating its first anniversary from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature drawings, indoor and outdoor booths and a food truck named "Comfort & Joy." Masks will be available while supplies last.

The market, which once housed "Peter’s Lumber," has been refurbished into the marketplace. There are more than 20 vendors in the shop. The shop currently occupies half of the building, and renovations are being made to extend the market.

The building also hosts a small workshop called "Toto Love", which makes quilts and ships them to disaster areas and Lutheran World Relief.

Outdoor booths, which are 12 feet by 12 feet, are available on Saturdays through October for $10. If you want to rent a booth, contact Marsha Kramer at 620-755-7377 or the Flea Market-Elizabeth St. Treasures Facebook page.

Elizabeth Street Treasures is located at 316 E. Elizabeth St. in McPherson and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.