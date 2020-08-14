Salina barbers are working with a mask mandate and cutting hair while they and their customers are wearing masks. Like many activities, it is not business as usual. But after being closed earlier in the pandemic, barbers are glad to be open again.

"We are mostly a walk-in business," Katheren Goff said of her shop in Kraft Manor. "So, guys have had to get used to that, to making an appointment. And, then they usually wait in their car, so we don’t have too many people hanging out in the shop."

One local barber was too angry to discuss doing business with masks. He had a few choice swear words to describe the ordinance and shouted that "you can’t trim a beard through a mask. It’s impossible."

Jacob Wood, deputy city manager, explained that barbershops are included in the mask mandate.

"They’re indoors, can’t social distance while cutting hair and there may be multiple booths or chairs," he said. "So, masks are required unless the client is exempted for medical reasons."

Children 5 years of age and younger do not have to wear a mask to get their hair trimmed.

According to the General Face Mask FAQ page, the city’s ordinance has a goal to educate and encourage residents to wear masks in public. The goal isn’t to hand out tickets, though there can be a fine of $25 for the first offense.

"We haven’t had any calls about barbershops," said Capt. Bill Cox of the Salina Police Department. "In fact, we’ve had very few calls or complaints about the mask ordinance, in general. If we get a call, we’ll go out and talk to people. That’s our first approach – to educate people about the mask ordinance."

"We don’t do beard trims at Kraft Manor," Goff said. "We leave masks on for haircuts and carefully trim around the string of the mask. Then, between each customer, we wipe down everything with bleach water, including door knobs."

At Doc’s Barbershop, at 228 S. Santa Fe, Larry "Doc" St. Clair said, "I always wear a mask, just because I want the customer to feel comfortable and safe. And right now, I have an old rascal in the chair who wants to wear a mask because of his age and health. I respect that."

Great Clips on S. Ohio follows corporate policy set during the pandemic. That policy requires everyone to wear a mask. It includes no beard trims. It also means that children who are 2 years old and younger cannot be in the shop, as masks for children that small can potentially suffocate them.

"We did have a family come in with a child around 5 and an infant," said the assistant manager, Stephenie, who did not give her last name. "We had to let them know that the infant was not allowed. Our policies are meant to keep ourselves, our families and our clientele safe."

Great Clips also has an online check-in system, which makes the process contactless. Clients can reserve their spot in the queue and then receive a text on when to enter the salon, which shortens the length of time spent in the salon. They recommend masks that loop behind the ears.