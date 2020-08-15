Members of Kansas Wesleyan University’s Class of 2020 may have completed their classes last spring, but during a commencement ceremony taking place three months late because of a global pandemic, guest speaker Michael Gonzales said he had one more lesson to teach the graduates before they went out into the world.

His lesson was called, "Your Destiny is Your Choice, Plus His Will."

"I’m going to talk about facing life’s challenges, discovering yourself and finally, choosing to be a lifelong student of learning," said Gonzales, a 1984 graduate of KWU and a member of the KWU Board of Trustees. "So what does your future hold? Will your destiny be that of choice or chance?"

The 134th graduating class of Kansas Wesleyan University was recognized for its academic accomplishments during a 9 a.m. commencement ceremony Saturday taking place outdoors in the Graves Family Sports Complex.

As part of the precautions taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates were only allowed to invite four guests to the ceremony, while others were invited to livestream the ceremony at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu/. Masks were worn by all attending, including graduates, guests and speakers, and temperatures were taken before attendees were allowed into the complex.

KWU president Matt Thompson said months of precautions and planning were necessary to be able to have a traditional commencement ceremony in late August, even if some of the graduates wouldn’t be able to attend.

"While not every member of this class could make it back to Salina for the ceremony – some due to the pandemic, some due to jobs or other responsibilities – we will read every name in the class, nearly 200 in all, to recognize and honor their respective accomplishments," he said.

The KWU Class of 2020, which Thompson said consisted of students from 19 states, Puerto Rico and four countries, were graduating in a time of great "uncertainty and unrest," but he had faith they would rise to the challenges ahead.

"I hope that as you continue on your life’s journey, you will decide the world is worth the work," he said to the graduates.

Last lesson for grads

Commencement speaker Gonzales, after graduating from KWU, served 21 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves as an Airborne Ranger Intelligence Officer. He also is a retired business executive who worked in the U.S. Department of Agriculture in numerous high-ranking roles.

Gonzales told the KWU Class of 2020 that his "last lesson" for them consisted of three parts: facing life’s challenges, discovering who you are and living intentionally, and learning the value of becoming a lifelong student of learning.

"Class of 2020, you’ve faced a life-threatening pandemic not seen since the Spanish Flu of 1918," he said. "For the last six to seven months, the world’s been turned upside down and your lives were changed forever. Unfortunately, your last semester in college ended way too fast. We share your pain and are saddened this happened to you."

As this volatile and uncertain state of the world continues, Gonzales said, employers are looking for answers to two fundamental questions for graduates entering the job market: one, what have you done for the last seven months and what are you doing now to develop your skill sets; and two, how can you help our organization change to solve real problems faster to create an organizational advantage?

"Remember, adversity doesn’t build your character, it reveals it," he said. "Continue to display a winning spirit, the courage it took to finish your degree."

When he reflected on his own life’s challenges, Gonzales said he learned to depend on three vital "F"s to guide him: faith, family and friendships.

"My failures did not define me, and your failures will not define you," he said. "Your destiny is your choice – plus His will."

Live intentionally

The second part of Gonzales’ lesson stressed how vital it is to discover who you are and to live intentionally to succeed in life.

"Who are you?" he asked the graduates. "How will you overcome this pandemic and define success?"

Gonzales told the story of how he and his wife sat down one day and listed their values and goals, which they divided into six key areas: faith, family, hobbies, fitness, finances and career.

"We called it the ‘Roadmap to Fulfillment’ -- God first, family always," he said. "Twenty-nine years later, we still live this way. So Class of 2020, I ask you, what do you want out of life? How will you define your future success and happiness? What investments and sacrifices are you willing to make?"

Gonzales said the third part of his lesson plan was to become a lifelong student of learning and find valuable mentors to help you succeed in life.

"Mentors are vital to your development," he said. "They helped me to see and understand my blind spots and broaden my wisdom. They taught me how to be responsible, not only in my career, but as a husband, citizen and dad."

Gonzales told the graduates that the world is depending on them for creative solutions to the world’s problems.

"The stakes have never been higher," he said. "Are you prepared?"

On the fly

Remarks were also given to the graduates by Jeffrey Bieber, chairman of the KWU Board of Trustees, and by Natalie Soukup, senior class president of the Class of 2020.

Bieber said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, life has changed and produced anxiety, uncertainty and fear in the world. However, through these last several months, KWU staff and students have navigated the uncertainty and developed alternative ways of learning "on the fly," which he said has succeeded admirably.

"The hard work required a toughness each participant didn’t know existed," he said. "We will need to continue to be nimble and steadfast in making good decisions. (But) today, let’s celebrate and rejoice!"

Soukup said this "has been one crazy year" for her class, one that ended too abruptly.

"Five months ago, none of us would have thought as seniors it would be our last time," she said. "I strongly believe as a pack, we have been resilient through this. And now today is a special day. OUR special day."