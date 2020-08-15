It is a cliche in political journalism to say the airwaves were blanketed by ads in a given race.

But in the case of Kansas’ U.S. Senate primaries, the deluge of messaging on TV and radio was well and truly akin to a mid-December snowstorm covering the prairie — more so than any other primary election ever.

It got to the point where, among Kansans, the number of advertisements became more of a topic of conversation than the race itself, which culminated last week in a relatively easy victory on the Republican side for U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall over former Secretary of State Kris Kobach while Democrat Barbara Bollier cruised to her party’s nomination.

"When people complain about the ads I’d say ’You’e not wrong.’ They were the most ever," said Bob Beatty, chair of the political science department at Washburn University. "Obviously people are not used to having, essentially, the general election onslaught come in the summer and that’s what happened."

Marshall’s victory was simultaneously a sigh of relief for top Republicans in the state, who feared Kobach’s nomination could realistically put the seat in play for the first time in many years.

Democrats had been hoping they could replicate the blueprint they used in Gov. Laura Kelly’s 2018 victory over Kobach to a tee: use a moderate candidate like Bollier, a former GOP state senator from Mission Hills, to scoop up moderate Republicans alienated by Kobach’s intensely conservative rhetoric.

National Democrats even went so far as to spend over $5 million during the Republican primary, largely on ads attacking Marshall as a weak ally of President Donald Trump, while boosting Kobach. Republican allies of Kobach had their own outside groups involved as well.

That provided no shortage of ammo for Marshall and his campaign.

"Democrats are attacking me as the "Sunflower State PAC" because they know I’ll beat Barbara Bollier and keep the seat in Republican hands," he wrote in a Gannett Kansas op-ed shortly before the election.

Marshall backers countered with over $3 million in anti-Kobach ads from the Plains PAC, as well as a separate ad buy from the Senate Leadership Fund, the campaign arm of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But for residents, the alphabet soup of PAC names underscores a truth they already know: there were a lot of ads.

Beatty says data bears this out, with more spending and total ads in 2020 than any other primary in state history.

But people were also more likely to be at home tuned into the radio or television due to the coronavirus, with ads often strategically placed amid local news broadcasts or during sporting events.

The involvement of third-party groups meant that the ads took on a largely negative tone, something many residents also grumbled about.

This is not necessarily a new phenomena — outside ads in the last competitive U.S. Senate race in Kansas between outgoing Sen. Pat Roberts and independent Greg Orman were over 90% negative, Beatty said.

"If we had 100 TV ads but all of them were candidates standing and smiling in front of a beautiful park, things of that nature, I don’t think we’d have as many complaints," he said. "People may be tired of them but they wouldn’t be as vociferously complaining."

Whether viewers will have to deal with a similar rush of ads ahead of the general election remains to be seen. One Republican group, One Nation, has already taken out a $4.2 million ad buy in the state to support Marshall, but some believe this is the start of a trickle, rather than a waterfall.

Marshall’s primary victory will be a major boost to Republican odds of keeping the seat, argued David Kensinger, a veteran GOP strategist who worked on campaigns for former U.S. senator and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.

More spending by Democrats after being unable to boost Kobach may well amount to a fruitless double down, Kensigner said. There would be a strong desire among Republicans to "put the race out of reach early," he added.

"You don’t know yet but spending will be driven by perception of competitiveness," Kensinger said. "The stronger Marshall is perceived the less money you’re going to see."

But Bollier and her allies say they are buoyed by a recent poll from SurveyUSA which showed Marshall leading Bollier 46% to 44%, a lead within the poll’s 3.3% margin of error.

While Marshall’s campaign criticized the polling methodology, SurveyUSA’s work is well-regarded by many pundits. It also follows a Public Policy Polling survey from Aug. 7 which found the Republican had only a one-point lead.

"We said from the start that it didn’t matter who won the other side’s messy, expensive primary — Barbara is set to make history by winning this seat," Bollier spokeswoman Alexandra De Luca said in a statement.

But a Democrat has not won a U.S. Senate race in Kansas in 80 years and most of the races since 1960 have not even been close. The notable exception was Bob Dole, who won in 1974 by only 13,000 votes over Democrat William R. Roy.

"Even if this may be one of those years where Barbara Bollier is more competitive than Democrats are historically, there is a long way between competitive and close or competitive and victorious," Kensinger said. "People have to decide if they want to spend the money and take a potentially competitive candidate and make it close. And there is no utility between losing a race by 12 and losing a race by six — you still lost."

But experts say Democrats could invest heavily in Kansas to force Republicans to do the same, while using that to their advantage in one of the other competitive U.S. Senate races nationally.

"That makes me think that the Democrats will come into Kansas, if nothing else to force the Republicans to do so," Beatty said. "If nothing else because of the poll numbers — it’s close. That doesn’t mean it is a toss up but it does mean they probably won’t ignore it."

That means voters who are sick of ads may want to reach for the mute button on their remote.

But Beatty stressed that they should instead take note of which candidate or group is responsible for the ads and factor that into account when they head into the polls. By law, candidates or outside groups must say they are responsible for a given ad, giving disgruntled viewers some transparency

"They are able to discern whether Marshall is running a negative ad or positive ad because Marshall himself will tell them, and the same with Bollier," he said. "And the same with the PAC ads. I’ve always liked that law because it allows voters to discern what kinds of messages the candidates themselves are saying."