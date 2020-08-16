Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said his office arrested a man and woman from Topeka while seizing methamphetamine early Saturday.

A Jackson County deputy stopped to assist a motorist about 4 a.m. near 150th and Q 4 Road, Morse said.

He said the sheriff’s office subsequently arrested driver Jessie Dale Earwood, 43, and passenger Janelle Velta Marie Martin, 35, who were both booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection with the felony possession of methamphetamine.

Earwood also was arrested in connection with driving on a suspended license and transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage, Morse said.